34-year-old Austin man arrested in connection with Caldwell Co. double homicide

Sheriff's deputies found the victims' bodies on Tuesday evening.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — An Austin man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left two people dead in Caldwell County on Tuesday evening.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Bryan Haynes was arrested at a home in Bastrop County on Thursday afternoon.

Haynes is accused of killing 18-year-old Klayton Manning and his 16-year-old cousin near the 4400 block of Tenney Creek Road in Tilmon on June 9.

Sheriff's deputies found their bodies near the area along with a utility vehicle, and it appears as though the victims were driving down the road when they encountered the suspect.

The Texas Line of Duty Death Task Force identified Manning as a volunteer firefighter with Southeast Caldwell County Volunteer Fire Department.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Haynes is being held in the Caldwell County Jail with a $500,000 bond on a capital murder charge. He is the only suspect in the case.