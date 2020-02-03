AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man has been arrested after officials say he plotted with an undercover agent to shoot, or possibly kill, a woman he had been discussing business with.

A Texas DPS agent first received the call on Feb. 18 from suspect Michael Anthony Cruz who requested that they meet up. They eventually agreed to meet two days later at the Capital Plaza Shopping Center in Austin.

Officials said Cruz, 49, exited his vehicle in the Target parking lot and sat in the front seat of the agent's vehicle. There, he said he wanted to hurt the woman "really bad" but that he didn't exactly want her dead.

According to Cruz, she had changed her addresses to get away from him. Court documents state that he told the agent she is at Marshall's every morning and provided a Facebook photo of her. He stated that he wants her to be shot above her buttocks with a .22-caliber round, specifically in the spine as to paralyze her so she could "learn her lesson." He reportedly offered $1,500 as payment.

RELATED:

Police search for suspect after woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint in northeast Austin

Mother shot through Austin apartment door with kids nearby; police seeking suspect

The documents state Cruz also considered making the crime look like a robbery or that maybe she could be shot on the highway. When the agent said this could possibly kill her, he acknowledged that fact and said, "it's dark, plenty of exits, all people can say was it was a flip over..."

However, they decided to meet up at a later date in the Marshall's parking lot so Cruz could make sure the undercover agent was able to positively identify the woman.

They met up on Feb. 25, when Cruz again entered the agent's vehicle. Documents state Cruz then admitted he has known the woman for about seven months but they "didn't get there," which the agent interpreted to mean Cruz had been interested in a romantic relationship with her and they had been flirtatious. He reportedly said he thought she was using him to buy pottery and birdhouses so she could sell them at a marked up price.

The documents state Cruz also said he could have shot the woman herself if he had a rifle with a scope because he was a good shot. He also mentioned coming back to the parking lot to conduct surveillance himself, officials said.

Cruz was charged with criminal solicitation of first-degree murder, a second-degree felony. He was booked in the Travis County Jail on Feb. 28 under a $100,000 bond.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin City Hall grackle bird sculpture extinguished after being 'fully engulfed' in flames, police report says

'Completely unacceptable': After San Antonio coronavirus patient released, governor sets expectations from CDC

Protesters calling for Austin mayor, 5 council members to resign