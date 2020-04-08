Police seeking fourth suspect in murder of Austin ice cream vendor

A fourth suspect believed to have been driving a vehicle connected to the murder is still at large, police said on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police say three men have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of an ice cream vendor. A fourth suspect believed to have been driving a vehicle connected with the murder remains at large, police said on Aug. 4.

On the afternoon of June 23, 68-year-old Adelaido Bernabe Urias was robbed and shot at the Serena Park Apartments on Northgate Boulevard in North Austin. Witnesses told police that Urias was pushing his ice cream cart through the complex when three men confronted, robbed and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Urias died from his injuries more than a week later on July 2. Police said it was unclear what, if anything, was stolen from Urias and his wallet was still with him after the incident.

The suspects were identified as:

Jermaine Jones, 20

Marquis Davis, 18

Devlon Wardy, 19

Capital murder warrants were issued for their arrest on Aug. 3. Jones and Wardy were located on Monday while Davis was arrested days earlier on an unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. All three remain at the Travis County Correctional Complex with a $1 million bond set for each.

Police are still seeking information to identify and locate a fourth suspect believed to have been driving a vehicle connected with the murder.

On Aug. 4, police said there was evidence the suspects were linked to other robberies in the area, but they had not been identified with any other specific crimes at this time.

On July 8, Austin police announced a $24,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection to Urias' death. LULAC pledged $10,000 to the reward, the Austin Greater Crime Commission pledged another $10,000, the Austin Police Association pledged $500, Amigos En Azul pledged $500 and Austin Cops for Charities pledged $2,000. Crime Stoppers offered a separate reward of $1,000.

Witnesses in the neighborhood where the crime happened were apprehensive about coming forward with information because of immigration concerns and fear of retaliation, police said.

KVUE spoke to Urias' niece shortly after his death. She said he was known around the neighborhood for selling ice cream and described him as "a happy man who always pushed hard to work and to accomplish something that he always wanted to do, which was [to] support his family in Mexico."