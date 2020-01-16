AUSTIN, Texas — In a press conference on Thursday, the Austin Police Department identified 20-year-old Jorge Luis Lopez Dominguez as the driver of the truck involved in a deadly crash on Wednesday night.

Dominguez was arrested and charged with felony racing and failure to stop and render aid, according to APD.

Police said Dominguez originally fled the scene but later returned while the crash was being investigated.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on Bluff Springs Road when a car and truck crashed. One of the vehicles reportedly rolled over and the other vehicle left the scene.

According to Austin police, one driver had to be pulled from the wreckage. That man was then transported to an area hospital Thursday morning where he died, police said.

At the conference, police said the crash was the result of Dominguez and the victim racing at the 7500 block of Bluff Springs Road.

"This racing incident had terrible consequences. Someone lost their life. So we want to remind the community just to be alert, be safe," Officer Destiny Silva said at the press conference. "Don't make reckless driving decisions that can possibly injure you, your loved one, your passengers or just nearby vehicles."

The family of the victim have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

WATCH: Possible street racing leads to deadly Austin crash, police say

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Student expelled from private school after photo with rainbow shirt and cake, mom says

Austin airport lands 4 new nonstop routes with celebratory $55 fares

'Broke my heart': Former Dallas Cowboys player Drew Pearson snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame