BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman who allegedly tried to kidnap a three-year-old child were arrested Saturday afternoon, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies arrested Christopher Schapira, 47, and Patricia Benitez, 58 without incident Saturday afternoon. In a Facebook post, BCSO said the duo approached two children who were playing outside a home in far west Bexar County.

Moments later, they were seen leaving with a three-year-old child. After the mother was alerted of this incident, she confronted the two, got her child back, and called the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to tell deputies and investigators about the attempted kidnapping.

