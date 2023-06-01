Family demanding justice after arrests made in murder of San Antonio man found in Atascosa County

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward stressed victims and suspects only recently became acquainted.

SAN ANTONIO — Lorraine Carmona recalls wishing her brother happy new year just a day before he was found shot to death in Atascosa County.

She's now pleading for justice after authorities arrested two suspects who've been charged with murdering 24-year-old Lucio Carmona.

“I feel hurt. It really sucks because my brother didn’t deserve this, he didn’t deserve to die," Carmona said.

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward announced the arrest of 25-year-old David Castleberry and 21-year-old Clarissa Guillen during a Friday press conference. Soward said the suspects knew Lucio through a third-party acquaintance.

The suspects and Lucio are all from San Antonio, according to authorities.

Law enforcement discovered the suspects in a stolen car outside a motel off Old High Way 90 West in San Antonio days after the murder. Castleberry reportedly shot and killed Lucio in Pleasanton around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Soward said the suspects confessed to the murder while being questioned by investigators.

The sheriff's office noted the charges could be upgraded to capital murder. But there still remains many questions surrounding the incident.

“Right now that’s one of the things we don’t know is why or how they ended up in Pleasanton. We’re still working on that," Soward said.

Lorraine Carmona misses hanging out and dancing with her brother. She noted he "went downhill" after the death of their mother one year ago.

The bond for the suspects' release is set at $800,000.

“I hope they suffer and I hope they live with that guilt," Carmona said.

