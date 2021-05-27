Three fans banned for a year after fight caught on video at Astros-Dodgers game

HOUSTON — Three people were cited after a fight broke out Wednesday night during the Astros-Dodgers game at Minute Maid Park.
The incident was caught on video and appeared to be between some Dodgers fans and Astros fans.
Several people tried to break it up, but security eventually got involved. Those fans were kicked out.
Houston police said three people were cited for fighting in a public space, which is a Class C misdemeanor.
Those three, two Astros fans and one Dodgers fan, were also banned from the park for a year.
The Astros organization released the following statement:
“The Astros maintain a strong fan code of conduct that does not allow for vulgar, threatening, abusive or offensive behavior of any kind. We always strive to maintain a family-friendly environment and have been enforcing our standard of conduct and will continue to do so. Safety for our fans and employees is a priority - we do not condone any behavior that impacts the fan experience. We are grateful to our security team and our law enforcement partners for their swift response in defusing the situation. The fan experience at Minute Maid Park is among the best in all of baseball. We will strive to ensure that it remains that way for our great fans.”