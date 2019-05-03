LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A middle school assistant principal in Lakewood has been arrested and is accused of providing beer to a teenage boy, according to a release from the Littleton Police Department.

Michael Pate, 38, was arrested at his home in Littleton at about 8 a.m. on March 1. He's facing a charge for contributing to the delinquency of a minor – a Class 4 felony.

Pate is currently an assistant principal at Carmody Middle School in Lakewood, but has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, according to the Jefferson County Public School District. Pate also served as the assistant director at Outdoor Labs, the release says.

According to an arrest affidavit from Littleton police, the victim developed a "friendly relationship" with Pate when he became an intern at Outdoor Labs in Wheat Ridge.

In early February, the victim received a text message from Pate which asked the victim to give him a ride home for $20, the affidavit says. The message also offered the victim an additional $20 to help Pate move furniture, according to the affidavit.

The victim was unable to provide the ride, but according to the affidavit, agreed to go to Pate's home to move furniture.

Once at the home, Pate told the victim, "there was beer in the refrigerator and to help himself," the affidavit says. The victim took a Budweiser beer can and "drank it with Michael on the front porch," the affidavit says.

The victim also showed investigators prior text message conversations with Pate. According to the affidavit, one message from Oct. 2018 says, "You will need to pretend to be 21 if we all drink on my patio, or you can be the DD."

Pate has been working for JeffCo Public Schools since 2009. This is his first year serving as assistant principal.

"We are cooperating fully with law enforcement on the investigation," JeffCo Schools spokesperson Diana Wilson said. "Mr. Pate is now on unpaid administrative leave. Student safety is a priority at Jeffco Public Schools and we will support school staff and students as needed to work through any issues these allegations may cause."

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Pinover with the Littleton Police Department at 303-795-3713.

