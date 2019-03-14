SAN ANTONIO — The suspect in an aggravated assault incident that killed a woman in December was formally charged in Bexar County Wednesday.

Ryan Stanush was accused by the jury of hitting Dorinda Ma in Converse on Dec. 14 with the intention to seriously hurt her. Ma was taken off life support the following night, and pronounced dead at 25 years old.

Investigators began to suspect foul play after noting inconsistencies between Stanush's statements to police and feedback from doctors based on observations of Ma's injuries.