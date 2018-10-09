So far, no arrests have been made in the death of 21-year-old Kavoucia Davis who was found in his car earlier this week.

The family is desperate for any clues in the case. The family said when they didn't hear from Davis, they tracked him and his location with the Find My iPhone app. His girlfriend was the one who found Davis shot multiple times and called 911.

His mother, Shamalnic Smith, said she can't believe she has to bury her first-born son.

"This is not a good feeling," she said. "I just don't know why my son. Why did this happen to him? Why are they doing this to our family?"

Police say the young man was found shot and killed, in his car, at an apartment complex in the 9500 block of Perrin Beitel Road on the city's northeast side. Smith said she knew something wasn't right, when Davis's girlfriend called her, earlier in the day, worried saying she hadn't heard from him.

"I don't understand the purpose," she said. "I hope they are sorry. I just hope they feel what we are feeling."

Smith said the aspiring rapper not only loved his family - but his music.

"This was his moment," she said. "And I just everyone to remember how unique and talented he was, and remember the good things he did for them, and the good times."

Right now, the grieving family is making funeral arrangements and are surrounded by their loved ones.

"Everyone has been really supportive," she said. "I didn't even know we had this many friends and that much support. A lot of people loved Kavoucia, a lot of people."

The family says if anyone knows something, to contact police and of course you can remain anonymous.

"Please help us find my son's killer," Smith said. "Please help us find our son's killer."

