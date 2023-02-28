As a San Antonio family mourns their loved one, police release photos of the suspects involved with his murder

"How can they live with themselves? How do you shoot somebody and leave them to die?" asked the sister of Simon Estrada.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family said a father shot and killed was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Meanwhile, San Antonio Police released new clues in the capital murder case of Simon Estrada. Police said they're looking for five people involved.

Elizabeth Estrada, Simon's sister, said she has been having a hard time coping with the loss.

"I have trouble sleeping," she said. "We were there with him when we removed him from life support."

She said all it took was one gun shot to take Simon's life. Police say the 44-year--old father was shot and killed on October 25 at a business at Parkwood Drive near Rittman Plaza.

"He was sitting down on the curb and he was eating and when he got up is when the shooter shot him in the neck," she said.

At the time, police say the suspects were robbing the place. Elizabeth said her brother didn't know what was happening and just happened to get up when he was shot and killed.

recently, police released photos of five people they say are connected to the capital murder of Simon.

My brother was the kind of man that would give any every last penny he had to help someone out," she said. "For this to happen to him, this tore me up." "How can they live with themselves? How do you shoot somebody and leave them to die like cold-blooded like that?"