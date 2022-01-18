Two people shot at apartment complex on northeast side

The victims are in critical condition. A woman is accused of shooting another woman and that woman's boyfriend after a fight, police said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, two women were arguing in front of an apartment around 9:40 p.m. at the Artisan At Salado Creek apartments on Binz-Engleman Road.

One of them went back inside, shut the door and then that suspect fired a shot through the door – striking the woman outside and her boyfriend, investigators said.