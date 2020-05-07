Arson suspect arrested for November fire at Jasper Mobile Home Park

Investigators say Ryan Russell Jr. bragged about starting the fire to the witness, saying, "The next one's going to burn, they're not going to catch me."

SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of setting a northeast side mobile home on fire is now jailed on an arson charge.

The fire was at the Jasper Mobile Home Park on Walzem Road back in November. The Bexar County Fire Marshal says a witness saw Ryan Russell Jr. jump from the window and run away from the burning home.

Investigators say Russell bragged about starting the fire to the witness, saying, "The next one's going to burn, the next one's going to burn, they're not going to catch me."