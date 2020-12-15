Arrest warrant issued in murder of 93-year-old man at east-side convenience store

Police say Damian Kay Kay Jimenez, 24, punched and kicked Guadalupe Andrew Martinez in the head as he sat in a walker by the door of the store.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is facing a murder charge after police say he beat a 93-year-old man to death.

According to an arrest warrant, 24-year-old Damian Kay Kay Jimenez punched and kicked the elderly victim while he was sitting in a walker near the door of an east-side convenience store on August 16. The attack knocked Guadalupe Andrew Martinez unconscious, and later killed him according to the affidavit.

Martinez, died at a rehabilitation center on September 20 due to complications of blunt force trauma, according to the medical examiner.