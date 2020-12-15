Arrest warrant issued in murder of 93-year-old man at east-side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is facing a murder charge after police say he beat a 93-year-old man to death.
According to an arrest warrant, 24-year-old Damian Kay Kay Jimenez punched and kicked the elderly victim while he was sitting in a walker near the door of an east-side convenience store on August 16. The attack knocked Guadalupe Andrew Martinez unconscious, and later killed him according to the affidavit.
Martinez, died at a rehabilitation center on September 20 due to complications of blunt force trauma, according to the medical examiner.
After the assault, the store owner showed police security footage and identified the assailant as Jimenez, a former employee at the store. The affidavit states that when SAPD officers found Jimenez walking near his home, he spontaneously said that he had hit the victim.