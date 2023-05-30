Man arrested in shooting outside Privat Social Club

One man was killed and three others were injured in the May 18 attack outside the northwest-side club.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting outside a northwest-side nightclub nearly two weeks ago that prompted one city councilman to call for the club to be shut down.

Noah James Patterson, 34, was arrested Tuesday and faces one charge of murder and three counts of aggrevated assault with a deadly weapon in the May 18 attack.

A San Antonio Police spokesman said Tuesday that surveillance video showed that two people pulled handguns at the scene. Police at this time believe that only Patterson fired his weapon.

Four people were shot, one of them fatally, when police said an early-morning argument among a group of people turned violent in the parking lot outside the Privat Social Club, located in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard.

Devon Jordan King, 20, of Corpus Christi was killed in the shooting. The other victims were shot in the legs.

SAPD has been called out to Privat nearly 70 times so far in 2023, according to data provided by the department. Most of those are for burglary and disturbance reports, but the department has also received seven calls for shootings in progress, including three related to the May 18 shooting.

District 8 City Councilman Manny Palaez said he is trying to get the club's liquor license revoked.