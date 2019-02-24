An arrest has been made following a fatal shooting in the 600 block of N. Bowie Street in Seguin Saturday night.

According to the Seguin Police Department, the victim, 38-year-old Jesse Valdez Sr., was taken to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Valdez was later flown to the San Antonio Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Later that same day, 47-year-old Santos Reina was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but Seguin PD tells KENS 5 that the charge has been enhanced to murder.

The case remains under investigation.