SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested and charged Juan Flores with murder following the death of Marcos Villegas-Martinez, 33.

Villegas-Martinez was shot in the parking lot of Holy Spirit Catholic Church during a wedding reception Saturday night.

According to police, a fight broke out between Flores and Villegas-Martinez during the reception and spilled out into the parking lot of the church.

Flores took off in a white Ford F-150 pick-up truck but was arrested a short time later.

Villegas-Martinez was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He passed away Sunday morning.

Originally police said that they were searching for two people in connection with the shooting.

There is no word at this time if any further arrests are expected.