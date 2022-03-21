Logan Llewellyn, 21, was arrested in Seguin in connection with the death of Dr. Nancy Hughes. He's been charged with an accident involving death.

GALVESTON, Texas — An arrest was made in connection with a deadly hit and run crash involving a well-known Galveston doctor.

Logan Llewellyn, 21, was arrested early Sunday morning just outside of San Antonio by the Seguin Police Department. Galveston investigators were present at the time of arrest.

Galveston police said their investigation led them to believe a vehicle in connection with the incident was located in Seguin.

Galveston investigators made their way to Seguin, located, seized and transported the vehicle to Galveston PD.

Llewellyn, a Conroe resident, was arrested at 4:40 a.m. Sunday and taken to Guadalupe County Jail before being extradited to Galveston.

He is currently being charged for an accident involving death and is being held in Galveston County Jail. His bail has been set at $200,000.

The victim, Dr. Nancy Hughes, was killed early Friday morning while riding her bike along an area of the seawall when she was hit, according to Galveston police

Two unidentified people who were out to enjoy the sunrise came up to Hughes and called for help, but it was too late.

Hughes ran a family practice not far from where she was hit and killed Friday morning. She comes from a family of doctors, including a brother and father.

The staff at Dr. Hughes’ office are working to help patients while also grieving the loss of their boss and dear friend.

About 4 ½ years ago, we became patients. We used to drive to Houston for our doctors, but once we met her we knew we were in safe hands," said Jensen. "She was just one of those doctors, one of those people that you feel like you knew forever."