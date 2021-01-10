Brawl breaks out when police arrest rapper at Houston strip club

Two officers and the suspect suffered minor injuries.

HOUSTON — Efforts to serve an arrest warrant at a north Houston strip club led to a disturbance late Thursday, police said.

It happened before 11 p.m. at the Dynasty Headquarters club on N. Shepherd.

Houston police were attempting to take a rapper into custody on an aggravated assault charge.

Patrons and friends of the rapper then began attacking police. The officers had to call for backup, and a citywide alert was issued for assistance.

Eventually the suspect was taken into custody, even as people in the crowd continued to yell insults.

Two officers and the suspect suffered minor injuries, officers at the scene said.