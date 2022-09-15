SAPD arrests one of two suspects accused of stealing $300,000 from armored truck

Authorities say they stole about $300,000, but it's unclear if any of that money has been recovered.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — One of two suspects who allegedly made off with about $300,000 after holding up an armored truck at gunpoint last month has been taken into custody, authorities say.

According to San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Nick Soliz, 21-year-old Lawrence Eric Taylor has been charged with aggravated robbery stemming from the August 25 incident, which happened outside a Chase Bank along FM 78 near Seguin. Soliz said Taylor and the other, still-unidentified suspect disarmed the armored truck security personnel before taking "heavy money bags."

It's unclear at this point, however, if any of that money was recovered.

Authorities ran a search on the car the suspects took off in, eventually tracing it back to Taylor. When confronted by authorities at his residence, Soliz said, Taylor had a gun in one hand and a baby in the other.

He was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect remains on the run.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.