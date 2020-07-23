'Armed and dangerous' | Manhunt north of Houston after man allegedly kills his friend, shoots girlfriend

Montgomery County deputies have identified Christopher Julian as the suspect wanted in the murder.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are looking for a man accused of killing his friend and shooting at his girlfriend in two separate incidents.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Julian.

The first incident happened Tuesday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Julian allegedly shot at his girlfriend multiple times in Tomball. They did not say if the girlfriend was injured in the shooting.

Tomball police investigated this scene and charged Julian with aggravated assault. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The second incident happened Wednesday. Montgomery County deputies said they were called to a home in the 33000 block of Kinley Ann Court in Magnolia in reference to a shooting.

They found a 27-year-old man, identified as Samuel Schmitt, shot to death in the front entryway of the home.

Witnesses told deputies that Schmitt and Julian, who are long-time friends, were talking inside of the home when Julian went outside, came back and started shooting Schmitt.

Schmitt was shot multiple times.

Julian was able to get away in a 4-door silver Nissan car with Texas license plate -- MPT5747.

Julian is described as a White man who weighs 150 pounds and is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall. He has brown hair and hazel colored eyes.

He was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt, white shorts, and a dark-colored baseball cap with a white cross on the front and on the side.

Julian is considered armed and dangerous

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Julian or spot his vehicle, contact your local law enforcement or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case# 20A231805.

Do not approach him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.