Terrifying video shows masked gunmen target woman in gas station parking lot in broad daylight

The masked suspects got out of a car that dropped them off and went on either side of the victim's car. She says they demanded she get out.

HOUSTON — It was a terrifying scene in broad daylight in north Houston. Video shows two armed men go on either side of a car. Houston police say they were targeting a woman in that car who had just finished pumping gas.

It happened last Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of the 19400 block of Aldine-Westfield and Rigid Road.

Video shows a car pull up and two masked suspects get out. One of them had a shotgun, according to HPD.

The victim says the two gunmen went on either side of her car with weapons pointed and ordered her to get out. She told police that’s when she hit the gas and sped away. One of the suspects fired a shot, hitting her vehicle.

The robbers took off on foot.

Several other drivers were getting gas at the time and saw the whole thing but no one else was targeted.