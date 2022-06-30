Terrifying video shows masked gunmen target woman in gas station parking lot in broad daylight

HOUSTON — It was a terrifying scene in broad daylight in north Houston. Video shows two armed men go on either side of a car. Houston police say they were targeting a woman in that car who had just finished pumping gas.
It happened last Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of the 19400 block of Aldine-Westfield and Rigid Road.
Video shows a car pull up and two masked suspects get out. One of them had a shotgun, according to HPD.
The victim says the two gunmen went on either side of her car with weapons pointed and ordered her to get out. She told police that’s when she hit the gas and sped away. One of the suspects fired a shot, hitting her vehicle.
The robbers took off on foot.
Several other drivers were getting gas at the time and saw the whole thing but no one else was targeted.
Houston police ask that you contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have information about this case. There could be a reward of up to $5,000. People with tips must contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for the reward by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
