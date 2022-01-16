2 arrested after armed man interrupts Sunday mass, according to Archdiocese of San Antonio

Witnesses said a man came into St. Timothy, made the sign of the cross and gestured that he had a gun, aiming a weapon at the church. No one was hurt.

SAN ANTONIO — Two arrests were made and nobody was hurt after man with a gun interrupted mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church on Sunday morning, according to officials with the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

The archdiocese said that a young man who was acting strangely entered the church before the end of 8 a.m. mass, dropped off by a van that stayed nearby with another person inside. They said that he made the sign of the cross before he gestured that he had a gun.

A witness in the foyer yelled to the church that there was a man with a gun there, and as parishioners evacuated the suspect fled to the van and briefly pointed his gun at the church, the archdiocese said. Two suspects were arrested two blocks away from the church.

"Security is and was present at St. Timothy for their 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Masses," the archdiocese's statement to KENS 5 said, in part. "Gratitude and prayers are offered for the quick thinking individuals and law enforcement that this situation was resolved in a peaceful manner with no harm. The security and safety of our parishioners and church personnel is paramount for the archdiocese."