ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are asking for help reuniting a local veteran with his service dog.
Police say 2-year-old Rosalyn was stolen during a home break-in on Oct. 19.
Authorities say Rosalyn is a Mastiff who assists veteran Emmanuel Bernadin as a medical alert dog.
Anyone with information about the break-in or Rosalyn's whereabouts is asked to call Arlington police Det. Kate Phillips at 817- 459-6482.
Callers can remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
