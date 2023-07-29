Racist, vulgar messages spray painted on vehicles in Arlington, police say

Arlington police told WFAA it's not clear if the incidents are connected, but officers responded to four separate calls for cars tagged with vulgar phrases.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Multiple cars have been spray painted with racist and vulgar phrases and images overnight in Arlington, police confirmed to WFAA.

WFAA received images from one of the referred incidents, which depict two vehicles with disparaging words and imagery on them. According to Arlington PD, there were six total vehicles in four different incidents that were spray painted. Police said they could not definitively say whether the incidents were connected, but is something they're investigating.

Here are the details from each incident:

5:10 a.m. – Officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of E. Timberview Lane. A man staying at the house came outside to find someone had spray painted racist and vulgar phrases and images on his vehicle overnight.

– Officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of E. Timberview Lane. A man staying at the house came outside to find someone had spray painted racist and vulgar phrases and images on his vehicle overnight. 5:15 a.m. – Officers also responded to a home in the 5500 block of Safari Trail where two vehicles parked outside had been tagged with similar racist / vulgar phrases and images.

– Officers also responded to a home in the 5500 block of Safari Trail where two vehicles parked outside had been tagged with similar racist / vulgar phrases and images. 6:35 a.m. – Officers responded to the 900 block of Moorhead Court where they located two vehicles at two different homes that had been tagged with vulgar phrases.

– Officers responded to the 900 block of Moorhead Court where they located two vehicles at two different homes that had been tagged with vulgar phrases. 10:30 a.m. – Officers responded to the 5500 block of Four Winds Drive, where they located one vehicle that had been spray painted with racist and vulgar messages.

These are some of the photos sent to WFAA:

Each of the four locations police responded to are within four miles of each other. Timberview Lane and Moorhead Court, in particular, are under two miles apart. Safari Trail and Four Winds Drive are a quarter-mile away from each other.

Arlington police said there have not been any arrests made. They ask anyone who live in those areas to check their surveillance footage and call their non-emergency dispatch at (817)274-4444 if their cameras captured anything.