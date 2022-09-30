Arizona man ordered to pay back $1.3M in stolen Social Security funds

John Logan Capps III, 71, has been convicted of stealing over $1 million in Social Security funds.

PHOENIX — An Arizona man has been ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution after he spent decades using stolen identities to obtain Social Security benefits.

John Logan Capps III, 71, of Fort Mohave has pleaded guilty to stealing government funds and was recently sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

Prosecutors say Capps misused up to 25 identities over the last two decades in order to fraudulently receive the federal benefits.

Court records show Capps is in "extremely poor health," which is why prosecutors did not attempt to seek a longer prison sentence.

After he's released from prison, Capps will be placed on probation for three years. The defendant has additionally been ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution.

“For nearly two decades, Mr. Capps intentionally stole the identities of individuals to gain access to their Social Security benefits," said Gail S. Ennis, inspector general for the Social Security Administration.

