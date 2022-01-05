Arizona double homicide suspect arrested in Pflugerville, officials say

The Lone Star Fugitive Taskforce arrested 18-year-old Terrance Santistevan at an intersection in Pflugerville on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man wanted by authorities in connection to a double homicide that happened in Arizona was arrested in Central Texas on Saturday.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Taskforce arrested 18-year-old Terrance Santistevan at the intersection of Copper Mine Drive and Colorado Sand Drive in Pflugerville, officials said.

A homicide warrant was issued April 29 for Santistevan in Pinal County, Arizona. He was sought for the alleged murder of two women that were struck by multiple rounds, officials said. The Casa Grande Police Department, the police department in the city the shooting happened in, said the two victims were 17 and 18 years old.

The incident happened on April 24 at an apartment complex in the city. A subsequent investigation led authorities to conclude Santistevan was at the scene the night of the shooting and was in possession of a 2006 Chrysler 300 believed to be involved. Officials also discovered that he had fled to Texas.

That's when the Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin to locate and arrest Santistevan.

Members of the task force began searching for Santistevan, which led them to Pflugerville, where he was seen in a vehicle near a residential neighborhood. That led officials to surround him at the Pflugerville intersection and arrest him without incident on April 30.

Santistevan was booked into the Travis County Jail. He'll remain there and await a judicial proceeding and extradition. The CGPD said two charges of first-degree murder will be forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for review.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube