Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say

Houston police said several officers working security at the concert responded to the shooting in the parking lot.

HOUSTON — A man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The deadly shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. along the Southwest Freeway in the parking lot outside of the theatre as the concert was still going on.

Houston police said they believe the victim was someone who attended the concert. Based on the number of shell casings found on the ground at the scene, they think he was shot multiple times.

Police said several officers were working security at the concert when they heard gunshots and ran outside of the venue to find the victim. They gave him CPR until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

Right now, police don't have a motive or a description of the gunman. Police said it doesn't appear the victim and shooter got into a fight prior to the shooting.

Police were also talking to witnesses overnight to try and piece together what led up to this. If you saw or know anything, you're asked to call the Houston police.