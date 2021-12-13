AR-15 used in deadly ambush of 3 Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies outside Houston bar, court filings reveal

Prosecutors allege 19-year old Eddie Alberto Miller "fired multiple rounds from an AR-15 rifle," killing Deputy Kareem Atkins and injuring the 2 deputies with him.

HOUSTON — We've learned more about the suspect arrested Sunday in connection with the October ambush shooting of three Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables.

Eddie Alberto Miller, 19, of Richmond, is charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Deputy Constable Kareem Atkins. Miller faces attempted capital murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the shootings of deputies Darryl Garrett and Jaqaim Barthen. A judge denied bond.

All three officers were shot outside a north Houston nightclub while working an extra security job during the early morning hours of Oct. 16. According to court documents, Miller ambushed them with an AR-15 rifle.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Monday that Miller was a suspect early in the investigation but it took time to build the case against him.

"We knew where he was and at the right, appropriate time, we brought him into custody," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a Monday afternoon news conference.

He said they used Atkins' handcuffs to arrest Miller.

"That photo right there, when you see the handcuffs, that’s Deputy Atkins' handcuffs. And I want people to know that," Finner said when they showed a photo of Miller in cuffs.

UPDATE: Court documents reveal 19-year old Eddie Miller is accused of ambushing a trio of @Pct4Constable deputies with an AR-15 in the parking lot of a N Houston bar Oct. 16th.



Deputy Kareem Atkins was killed.

Deputy Darryl Garrett is still in ICU after being shot in the back. https://t.co/h8V3VvE7R0 — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) December 13, 2021

Atkins' widow, Nadia, was among those who spoke Monday. She remembered her late husband and praised the agencies involved in the investigation.

"He was a great person. He loved his job. To know that it was a kid that took him. That was so hard," she said. "I just want to keep him alive for the sake of my kids. He made a huge impact. All these people here. They worked really hard."

The mother of two said Atkins was working the off-duty security job at the sports bar to make extra money for his family.

"We had planned to go to Disney the day after, says how much he loved his kids."

Atkins, Garrett and Barthen were working in the 4400 block of the North Freeway, near Crosstimbers Street when they were reportedly alerted to a possible robbery just before 2 a.m.

Atkins and Garrett were detaining a suspect when a shooter opened fire on them from behind a vehicle, according to investigators. Both deputies were shot and Barthen, 26, rushed over when he heard the gunshots. He was also immediately shot, according to authorities.

Garrett was shot in the back and Barthen was shot in the foot. Barthen was released from the hospital.

Garrett is still fighting for his life in intensive care at a Houston hospital. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said he's had good and bad days as he continues to recover.