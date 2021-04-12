Appliances stolen, multiple new homes burglarized on southwest side

A homebuyer in the Sage Valley Neighborhood says she arrived to her new home with the door kicked-in and her new furnishings nowhere to be found.

SAN ANTONIO — Appliances were stolen from multiple new homes on the southwest side.

As one recent homebuyer told KENS 5, she put up cameras after finding her front door kicked-in.

This happened in the Sage Valley neighborhood off Medina Base Road. It's walking distance from Lackland Air Force Base, with new homes being built by the minute.

Tanya O., a new Sage Valley homeowner who asked KENS 5 to withhold her last name, closed on her home in April. She says her excitement upon buying the home quickly turned into fear.

"10 hours later, I go to my property, have my new key to my new house and my door was kicked in," she recalled. "This didn't even happen at night. It happened in broad daylight."

She says comforters, kitchenware and other new items for the home disappeared, along with several packages sitting outside.

"I put video cameras all over my house after this happened to me," said Tanya.

Since installing cameras, Tanya says she's caught more suspicious activity on tape.

"Appliances out of four to five homes were taken," she said.

In an incident report KENS 5 obtained from SAPD, it says the construction manager of the site in Sage Valley told police he came to check on the homes after the weekend of November 20.

He told officers he discovered six houses were burglarized off Diamond Valley and Emerald Valley. He said the suspects used a tool to pry open back doors and steal a water heater and a stove.

The site manager believes the suspects took off with the property in a U-Haul.

"Three days later, we find out that cabinets were also taken," said Tanya.

Tanya believes she caught the suspects on camera and turned the video into both the site manager and police.

"It's up to the neighborhood and the community to try to put a stop to these guys that are out there terrorizing the neighborhood," she said.