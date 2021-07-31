APD officer dies after car crash while responding to an emergency call

The crash took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer crashed into a tractor-trailer while responding to an urgent call.

Senior Officer Andy Traylor died Saturday evening after being in critical condition at Dell Seton Hospital following the incident.

"APD is a family," an APD spokesperson said. "When someone is seriously injured like this, it affects each and every one of us."

NEW: Austin police officer Andy Traylor, who was critically injured in a car crash Wednesday while responding to an emergency call, has died. pic.twitter.com/AFiiRiiJxC — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 1, 2021

"Andy was an incredible officer, husband, father and friend and he will be missed by all of us," said Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon.



APD said the crash took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on FM 969 near Decker Lane. A tractor-trailer was making a U-turn when the officer crashed into it. He was responding to an urgent call.

Austin Cops 4 Charities and the Austin Police Department have been and will continue to support the Traylor family during this difficult time. Austin Cops 4 Charities is accepting donations for his family at this link AustinC4C.com.

There will be a procession honoring Officer Traylor on Sunday, August 1, at 9 a.m. The procession will depart from the loading dock on the north side of Dell Seton in the 1600 block of Red River.