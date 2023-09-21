Man killed in shooting on South Congress Avenue Thursday evening

The victim, a man, died on the scene at around 5:45 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in South Austin that resulted in a man's death Thursday evening.

According to APD, the incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block South Congress Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene an located a man in his 30s dealing with obvious trauma.

Officers tried to save him until EMS arrived, but the man ultimately died on the scene at around 5:45 p.m.

There is currently no information on a suspect, but APD says they are talking to a person of interest that is cooperating with the investigation.

APD says the incident is isolated, and that there is no threat to the public.

This is Austin's 45th homicide of 2023.