Shootout leaves one person dead and two people sent to a hospital in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were shot and one of them was killed at an apartment complex on the east side Saturday afternoon, SAPD Chief McManus said.

A call came in around 12:45 p.m. Saturday for a shooting at the 1500 block of Upland at the Antioch Village Apartments.

McManus said the incident was a targeted attack for a person inside the apartment complex, and the shooters waited "for quite some time." As that person was leaving the apartments he met some acquaintances in the parking lot when two people in a car began shooting at them, according to McManus.

The acquaintances of the targeted person returned fire leaving in total three people shot with one person dead, officials say. The other two people shot were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

According to McManus the person who died was not the intended target.

No arrests have been made as police continue their investigation.