COMFORT, Texas — A random act of vandalism left a local business owner asking why his business was a target.

Paul Duran has owned Apache Rifleworks for nearly four years and said they have invested in the community over the years, including supporting first responders and other charities.

“We just treat people as more of a family environment here than just a retail store,” said Duran.

That’s one reason why he’s wondering why a man chose his business for a random act of vandalism.

“We service so many people in this area, and they just are like, ‘why would somebody ever do that to y’all?’” he said.

He said on Sunday morning around 9:23 a.m. a man climbed through the fence at his business off I-10 between Comfort and Boerne. The man grabbed a few rocks piled near the parking lot, then started throwing the rocks at the glass front door, shattering one of the doors. The rock-throwing vandal was caught on video lobbing the rocks at the front doors.

“He was really trying to tear up the front of the building,” said Duran. “He just looks mad, like he’s mad at the ground he’s walking on.”

Duran shared photos from the surveillance video on the Apache Rifleworks Facebook page, hoping someone would recognize the man in the video.

He said the man didn’t try to break into the building or try to steal anything.

The Boerne volunteer firefighter said he’s confused as to why anyone would target his business, and doesn’t believe it’s a disgruntled customer.

“We don't have clients like that,” Duran said. “I could count the number of upset clients that I've ever had in three and a half years on less than one hand.”

Duran said Kendall County is a close-knit community, and most people support Apache Rifleworks, which sells guns and makes custom-made rifles.

“If you don't like guns, we still love you. You're still you're still a good person. You know, it just happens to be our hobby,” Duran said.

He said he just wants the man caught and to face the consequences.

“It's not that we want to go do some horrible thing to this guy, it's that he should be punished for his actions, because you don't go do that to people, especially good people. We're all community people. We all live here in Kendall County,” said Duran.

And maybe, Duran hopes to get an answer as to why the vandal chose his business.

“Be nice, don't go vandalize people's stuff. People work hard for it. It's the principle of it. We built this with our blood, sweat and tears,” he said.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said they are working on some leads but are still trying to identify the man in the video.

If you have information, or recognize the man in the video, call Investigator Mike Baker with KCSO at 830-249-9721.

