Bond reduced for Andreen McDonald's husband, charged with her murder

Air Force Major Andre McDonald's bond was reduced from $2 million to $450,00 by a judge Monday morning.

A judge has reduced the bond for an Air Force Major charged in the murder of his wife.

Andre McDonald's bond was lowered from $2 million to $450,000 by the judge Monday morning. If McDonald posts bond, he will be placed on a GPS monitor and allowed to return to work. He will also have to turn in his passport.

McDonald is accused of murdering his wife Andreen, whose disappearance in 2019 sparked a 133-day search for the San Antonio mother and businesswoman. At the time of her disappearance, investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office suspected Andre as a person of interest. A search warrant at the McDonalds' home was executed, where law enforcement found a shovel, an ax, work gloves and gasoline that had been recently purchased. McDonald was taken into custody days after Andreen went missing; he posted bail weeks later and was placed on full house arrest.

On July 11, human bones were discovered on a property inside the search radius where investigators were looking for McDonald. Two days later, investigators were able to use dental records to confirm the identity of the remains as Andreen. Andre was talked into custody hours later.