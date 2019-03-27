SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald won a bond reduction Wednesday from a judge who ordered him to be under house arrest if he can make bail.

McDonald's bond was reduced from two-million dollars to $300,000 by Judge Frank Castro.

To win his release, McDonald only needs to produce 10% of that amount in cash, and his lawyers said they are working to free him.

McDonald is charged with tampering with evidence in connection to his wife’s March 1 disappearance.

Bexar County Sheriff's investigators say Andreen McDonald was reported missing from her far north Bexar County home when she failed to show up for expected activities.

Friends who went to the woman's home said they found blood in the home and called law enforcement.

Detectives said Andre McDonald was uncooperative with the investigation, and they charged him with tampering with evidence days after the woman vanished.

In the 399th District Court, both prosecutors and McDonald's defense attorney engaged in a spirited argument.

Prosecutor Samantha DiMaio introduced more than 50 photographs of evidence, and told the judge this is no ordinary tampering case.

DiMaio said because McDonald has ties out of the country and owns a large amount of property, he should be considered a flight risk.

“He is the 1% of San Antonio. There is nothing normal about this case. He has huge resources.”

DiMaio said in addition to McDonald's salary as a Major in the Air Force, the couple has joint business interests, significant real estate holdings and numerous late model luxury automobiles.

McDonald’s team called his high bond draconian and completely uncalled for.

Defense Attorney John Convery told the judge “ I urge you to seriously look at this and set a bond and let the justice system take its course!”

Convery told the judge while McDonald has resources, he has very little liquid cash, and even that is tied up in the jointly owned business to make payroll and take care of other expenses.

Convery said all of the couples automobiles have been seized and are being held as evidence.

After listening to both sides, Judge Castro said "Court's going to go ahead and set a bond at $300,000 and order GPS, full house arrest. Well, partial. He'll be allowed to work, only work, to work and home."

McDonald's attorney asked the judge to order supervised visits with the couple's young daughter but the judge ordered McDonald to have no contact with the girl.

McDonald is due back in court next month.