Andre McDonald murder trial expected to resume Thursday

The winter storm put court proceedings on hold for two days after the defendant took the stand, and confessed to killing his wife.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Attorneys are scheduled to deliver closing arguments in the Andre McDonald murder trial Thursday, three days after the U.S. Air Force Reserve major admitted to killing his wife in 2019.

This week's winter storm shelved court proceedings on Tuesday and Wednesday as most Bexar County services were put on hold. Assuming conditions continue to improve, the trial will resume at 10 a.m. Thursday.

McDonald on Monday told jurors he and his wife, Andreen, fought violently the night he admits he killed her. He says he threatened divorce after learning Andreen cut him out of a lucrative business arrangement, sparking what he says was a violent confrontation.

"I just gave her a few kicks, a couple of kicks to, like, knock the wind out of her and get her to stop," McDonald said Monday.

Jurors were shown video of Andreen working out to demonstrate her strength. The Air Force major blamed his wife Monday for her own death.

"She's dead on the floor," he said. "We just had a fight. (I thought) I'm going to get blamed for this."

McDonald added that he beat his wife's body with a hammer in anger before he dumped it in a nearby field. In the following months, investigators say, McDonald googled things like "murder without a weapon" and "cases without eyewitnesses."

He faces life in prison if convicted. A verdict in the case could come as soon as Thursday, so long as weather stops being a factor.

>MORE TRIAL COVERAGE: