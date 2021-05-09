An argument leads to a stabbing in east San Antonio

The suspect and victim are not related but police say the suspect has been living with the family for several years.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was taken into custody after an overnight stabbing, police say.

At 2:25 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Glacier Lake to a reported stabbing.

SAPD said it all started off as an argument between a 30-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man. At some point during the argument, the woman pulled a knife out and stabbed the victim.