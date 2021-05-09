An argument leads to a stabbing in east San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — One person was taken into custody after an overnight stabbing, police say.
At 2:25 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Glacier Lake to a reported stabbing.
SAPD said it all started off as an argument between a 30-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man. At some point during the argument, the woman pulled a knife out and stabbed the victim.
The victim was transported to University Hospital in stable condition and the suspect was taken into custody, and will likely face charges of aggravated assault, SAPD said.