LYTLE, Texas — A symbol of American freedom was stolen from Lylte's Public Library. Lytle is a small town that prides itself on patriotism.

Lytle Police Chief Richey Priest said since the town is near San Antonio, there are a lot of retired military that live in the area. He said the theft of the American flag at the library last week is bizarre. "It is one thing if you take an ole' lawn mower, but taking the flag just doesn't seem right," he said.

The flag on the pole was stolen last week, including the rope. However, the person who stole it didn't seem to mind the surveillance cameras in front of the building. Lytle Police showed KENS 5 the video from September 17. You see the suspect's vehicle, which appears to be a Cadillac SUV. It only took a matter of seconds for someone to get out of the car to take the flag, and then just drive off.

"We always get some weird and bizarre thefts, but this is a little different," Priest said. "I mean, I would hope it is kids just playing a prank or something, but you never know with the current political climate. I hope it is nothing more serious that somebody stole the American flag, but none of the other flags were taken in town."

If you know anything about the flag, contact Lytle Police at 830-709-0277.

