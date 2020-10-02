This is a breaking story and will be continuously updated.

An AMBER Alert was issued for a 7-year-old boy and 1-year-old baby last seen in Dallas on Sunday after their mother was found dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Multiple police sources confirmed to WFAA that the children had been found alive by 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Dallas police said they believed Jorden Rodgers, 7, and Julien Rodgers, 1, were abducted by 33-year-old Johnnie Ray Palmore, the boys' father.

The boys had previously last been seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 8000 block of Ferguson Road in Dallas, according to authorities.

The AMBER Alert had covered parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

The children's mother was found killed at Halston Apartments on Sunday, Dallas police told WFAA.

Dallas officers found Latiffiney Rodger, 26, dead in the apartment during a welfare check, officials said.

Police said the cause of her death was homicidal violence.

Police activated a regional AMBER Alert after they discovered the children were missing during the investigation, officials said.

Her death marks at least the 21st homicide in Dallas so far in 2020.

Anyone with any information should immediately call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4312.

