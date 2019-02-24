PHOENIX - An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children Saturday evening. Police are looking for a 2018 Nissan Altima, last seen on South 27th Avenue in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation and Phoenix Police.

The black 2018 Nissan Altima has an Oregon license plate (068-KRY).

According to Phoenix PD, at around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, a mother was in the area of 2500 S. 27th Ave. with her two children in her vehicle. She stepped away from the vehicle briefly and the car was gone when she returned.

According to officers on scene, the mother of the children has an order of protection against the father.

Officers located the abandoned vehicle nearby and believe the father of the two children, Justin Bylsma, 36, may have them. Bylsma is 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Bylsma does not have permission to take the children, who are three and five years old. According to ADOT, the two children are named Graeme (girl, 5) and Rhys (boy, 3).

According to DPS, Graeme is approximately 3-foot-4 with blonde hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a black AC/DC t-shirt and pink pants with gold stars. Rhys is 3-foot-1 with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen in a black t-shirt and green camo shorts.

If you have any information related to this Amber Alert, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

ADOT

12 News