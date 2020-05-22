AMBER Alert issued for missing 11-month-old girl out of Fort Worth

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued out of Tarrant County late Thursday night.
The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for Ayalah Bratcher, an 11-month-old girl who authorities believe was taken by an unidentified suspect who is driving a red 2008 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate number JMD7340. The plate does not come back to the reported vehicle.
The suspect was last heard from in Fort Worth. Authorities said they believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.
Ayalah has blond hair, blue eyes and was wearing a purple and pink onesie with flowers. She has pierced ears, an abdominal scar and an active feeding tube.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at 817-884-1213.
The photo below is a generic image of the suspect's vehicle.
