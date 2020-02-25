The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for an 8-month-old girl on Monday. Nyla Crockett was last seen in the 4800 block of N. Galloway Avenue in Mesquite at 11:18 Friday night.

Nyla Crockett is black and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Texas DPS says the suspect is 30-year-old Chernario Crockett, also black with brown hair and brown eyes. Crockett is 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighs 172 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and black or brown boots.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nyla or Chernario Crockett, call the Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.

The AMBER Alert flyer was published at 6:59 p.m. An AMBER Alert was sent to cell phones at 7:35 p.m.

