SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the mother of a missing toddler was taken into custody.

On Tuesday night, Megan Boswell was charged with false reporting on February 25 by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn, is still missing.

WVLT reports, according to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigators said, "during the course of the investigation, Megan 'Maggie' Boswell...provided detectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements. Further investigation revealed that some of the information provided by Megan Boswell was false."

An Amber Alert was issued for Evelyn Boswell on February 19. Boswell claimed at the time that the child’s grandmother, Angela Boswell took her to Virginia.

Angela Boswell was extradited back to Tennessee on February 24 after being charged with theft of property when investigators found a vehicle linked to Evelyn's disappearance in Wilkes County, North Carolina.

On February 22, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office further charged William McCloud and Angela Boswell with an out-of-state fugitive warrant for outstanding charges that were open in the state of Tennessee.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know anything about the case.

