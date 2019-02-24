PHOENIX — An Amber Alert has been canceled after two missing children were found by authorities in a Gila Bend hotel early Sunday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the two children, the 5-year-old girl Graeme and the 3-year-old boy Rhys were found with their father 36-year-old Justin Bylsma at 12:20 a.m.

Authorities say the children were unharmed and are being reunited with their mother.

It is unclear if Bylsma was taken into custody.

The Amber Alert was issued Saturday evening after the children's mother reported they were missing.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, at around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, a mother reported she was in the area of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road with her two children in her vehicle when she stepped away from the vehicle briefly and the car was gone when she returned.

Police said Saturday evening they believed the two young children were taken by Bylsma.

Officers located the abandoned vehicle nearby where the mother's car was taken. Authorities then began searching for Bylsma's car, a black 2018 Nissan Maxima had an Oregon license plate (068-KRY).

Bylsma does not have permission to take the children, according to authorities.

Police said the mother of the children has an order of protection against the father.

