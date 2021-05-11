Authorities said the Metro East mom concealed her daughter's diabetes and failed to provide proper medical care

ALTON, Ill. — An Alton woman who pleaded guilty for the role she played in the death of her 14-year-old diabetic daughter will be sentenced Tuesday morning in Madison County.

Last October, Amber Hampshire pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, which is a class-two felony.

The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said the crime carries a prison sentence of three to 14 years.

Hampshire's daughter Emily died in November 2018. Authorities said the teen died from diabetic ketoacidosis.

Hampshire was charged the following month for concealing Emily's diabetes and failing to provide proper medical care. Authorities said Hampshire hid Emily's type 1 diabetes diagnoses for five years and failed to provide proper medical treatment, even though she received education, insulin and information to manage her daughter's disease.

5 On Your Side will have a reporter and camera in the courtroom for the sentencing. This story will be updated as the sentencing gets underway and more information is confirmed throughout the day Tuesday.