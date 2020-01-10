Altercation at motel results in shooting at nearby gas station

SAN ANTONIO — One man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a southside gas station, a spokesperson with SAPD said.
Officers were called out to a shooting in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue on the city's south side around 12:20 a.m.
At the scene, officers found a man with a single gunshot wound to the leg.
According to a spokesperson with SAPD, an altercation occurred at the Everkleen Motel and escalated to a gas station along Roosevelt Avenue, where multiple shots were fired.
The victim was hit once and taken to a nearby hospital.
The spokesperson with SAPD said that the victim is not cooperating with investigators, so police have minimal information.
While no arrests have been made, the investigation is still active.