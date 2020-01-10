Altercation at motel results in shooting at nearby gas station

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — One man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a southside gas station, a spokesperson with SAPD said.

Officers were called out to a shooting in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue on the city's south side around 12:20 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, an altercation occurred at the Everkleen Motel and escalated to a gas station along Roosevelt Avenue, where multiple shots were fired.

The victim was hit once and taken to a nearby hospital.

The spokesperson with SAPD said that the victim is not cooperating with investigators, so police have minimal information.