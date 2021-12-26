Altercation at bar leads to shooting near downtown

Two women were shot in the arm after suspects followed them home from the bar.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are still trying to track down the suspects they said opened fire on two women last night near downtown.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting in progress at the intersection of S. Frio Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard this morning after 2 a.m.

Two women told police they had gotten into some kind of altercation with a group of people at a bar on the other side of town.

Police said the two women were driving home after that altercation, and noticed people from that group were following them.

When the women got to the intersection, police said the suspects shot at the women's car, hitting them both in the arm.

Both victims were taken the hospital in stable condition.