SAN ANTONIO — New information tonight in the largest college admissions scandal ever prosecuted, as KENS 5 has learned the man behind the scheme has ties to San Antonio.

A spokesperson with Trinity University said the alleged ringleader, Rick Singer, graduated with his bachelor's degree and played on varsity baseball and basketball teams. Before he transferred to the private university, he received school credits from Our Lady of the Lake University and Brookhaven College, which is in the Dallas area.

Singer was the CEO of a test prep organization. Prosecutors say wealthy parents paid him to help their children cheat their way into prestigious schools.

Two Stanford students are also filing a class action suit over the scandal, a lawsuit that names the University of Texas and the other high-profile universities involved. They students say they want application fees returned to everyone who applied in the last six years, as well as punitive damages to prevent something like this from happening again.

50 people face charges in carrying out this scheme, including Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband.

On Thursday the Hallmark Channel announced they are cutting ties with Loughlin, and Sephora dropped a sponsorship deal with her daughter, Olivia Jade. Loughlin posted $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.