SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: the above video is from July 24.

One month after the alleged "Medical Center Rapist" pleaded guilty, a judge has denied his plea deal.

Anton Jamail Harris entered a guilty plea on July 24, nearly two years after being indicted in multiple rape cases in the Medical Center area, a suspect accused of targeting, assaulting and robbing several San Antonio women.

Harris was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Monday morning in the 399th District Court, where his plea deal was rejected by a judge. More information as to why the judge denied his guilty plea was not made available Monday morning.

Harris was arrested in June of 2017 after authorities obtained a DNA match leading to him as a suspect in the six cases, which unfolded between June 2016 and May 2017. Now 20 years old, he faces five charges of aggravated sexual assault.

Anton Jamail Harris

When Harris pleaded guilty, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said the development "should send a message to the community that Anton Harris will no longer pose a danger."

A trial date has not yet been set.

